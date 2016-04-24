Shuckers use 4-run sixth inning to beat Braves

Josh Hader struck out eight batters, and Tyrone Taylor had three hits in the leadoff spot to help the Biloxi Shuckers to a 4-2 win over the Mississippi Braves Sunday afternoon.

The two teams were scoreless through five innings until Biloxi (13-4) scored all four of their runs in the sixth inning. Chris McFarland had an RBI double that preceded a two-run single by Brett Phillips and a double play ball off the bat of Victor Roache that allowed Phillips to score.

The Braves (6-12) have lost back-to-back to the Shuckers after winning the first game of the series. Mississippi outhit Biloxi 11-8 but only managed two runs in the eighth.

Hader, who has yet to earn a decision in four starts this season, lowered his season ERA to 0.53 and has only allowed one run in 18 innings total.

Tristan Archer picked up his second win in relief with three scoreless innings. Jaye Chapman notched his eighth save of the season but had his streak of 24 straight batters retired come to an end after giving up a two-out single to Jacob Schrader.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.