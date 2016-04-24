Neighbors demand change at deadly intersection

An empty intersection littered with debris is all that remains of Sunday afternoon's fatal accident at highways 49 and 53.

The driver of the Mustang, 65-year-old Scotty Barfield, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. A 1-year-old passenger in the car received minimal injuries.

Accidents unfortunately happen. But at that particular intersection, some say they happen too often.

"It's tragic, it really is. And I know it's nothing new," said Michael Pellegrino.

Pellegrino lives in a subdivision directly off the intersection. He and his wife, who witnessed the accident, have seen other fatal accidents at the spot.

Most recently, three people were killed after being hit. A memorial sits at the intersection.

"I sit there every day at the light and I look at that memorial, and I think about my family," said Pellegrino. "Today when she called me and told me how close it was to being her and the kids, I was very angry."

In the four months of 2016, the intersection has claimed the lives of four innocent victims. Pellegrino says something needs to be done.

"I would like to see maybe a traffic study in that area. I think maybe some cameras at that intersection would do some good, more patrols for sure. Anything they can do, whatever they can do to provide safety to the people that go through there on a daily basis," added the concerned husband and parent.

At this time, Gulfport police say there are no plans to make any changes to the intersection.

"I guess I'd just like to say how sorry I am to the driver of the Mustang. In a sense, I should also say thank you. Because if she had not been there at that exact point in time, then it's a real possibility that it could be my wife and kids," said Pellegrino.

The 19-year-old driving the SUV that struck the Mustang was not injured, and was cited for disregarding a traffic light. A female passenger in the vehicle was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

