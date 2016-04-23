3rd annual Indian Nation 5K and Fun Run brings big crowd - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

3rd annual Indian Nation 5K and Fun Run brings big crowd

The race is organized by the Biloxi school district, and the proceeds go to one of the high school's booster clubs. (Photo source: WLOX News) The race is organized by the Biloxi school district, and the proceeds go to one of the high school's booster clubs. (Photo source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Hundreds of people filled the Biloxi Town Green for the third annual Indian Nation 5k and Fun Run.

"I just wanted to come out here, I enjoy the 5K we host every year," said runner Jimmy Erwin. "I like seeing all the people come out here and i just wanted to come out and run with all my friends."

The Biloxi high school senior was the overall winner of the 5K. 

"I'm probably just gonna go home take a nap, eat a good meal and then go to work, honestly," Erwin added. 

Alexis McDaniel was the first female runner to cross the finish line, and has similar celebratory plans. 

"Go home and take a nap because I'm super tired," McDaniel said. 

The race is organized by the Biloxi school district, and proceeds go to one of the high school's booster clubs. 

"The first year it was held by the football team all the money went to the booster club for the football program, then last year it went to band and this year it's going to soccer," said Biloxi High School soccer coach Randall Molspee. 

Organizers say Saturday's race is the biggest yet.

"Somewhere estimated around 3,000 people here today, so we're looking forward for this to continue to grow," said Biloxi School District Superintendent Arthur McMillan.

Those who participated say it's a great event that brings the community together.

"I love that it helps the school, a lot of people show up. There's a lot of people that come out, and I just enjoy seeing the crowd show up for the run. It's nice, " said Erwin. 

The fun continued with family activities after the races. 

