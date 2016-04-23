Hazardous waste collection day happening Saturday in Gautier

Jackson County is celebrating Earth Day Saturday by hosting its 13th Annual “Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.”

The event is happening from 8 a.m. - Noon in the Singing River Mall Parking Lot.

This free turn-in will allow Jackson County residents to dispose of household hazardous waste properly. Approximately 40 different types of items that are considered household hazardous waste will be accepted at this one day event.

“The annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day event is a community service funded by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality in cooperation with the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, Municipalities and other in-kind services provided by local businesses and industries. This event would not be successful without the dedicated volunteers and the Jackson County Solid Waste Department. Proper disposal of these chemicals and products are important to our health and our environment,” Solid Waste Director Ronda Powell says.

There are several items that will NOT be accepted including: explosive or radioactive materials, PCB’s, medical or biological waste, business waste, household garbage, electronic waste or compressed cylinders.

Rain or shine, the collection day will be held outside at the southeast corner of the Singing River Mall’s front parking lot in Gautier. Residents are asked to leave products in their original containers, making sure they are sealed. Containers should be transported in the trunk or back of a vehicle away from passengers.

For more information or to volunteer contact the Jackson County Solid Waste Department at 228-872-8340.

