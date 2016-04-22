Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Hwy. 49

Gulfport police worked to clear multi-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 49 northbound just past Oneal Rd. Friday afternoon.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, authorities arrived to Hwy. 49 around 2:45 p.m. in response to reports of an erratic man.

Once there, witnesses told police that a man acting erratically was lying in the middle of the highway. The suspect then reportedly jumped onto the hood of a moving Volkswagen traveling north on Hwy. 49. When the driver of the car stopped and got out, the suspect go in and took off headed north; hitting a Toyota near the intersection of Hwy. 49 and Parkwood Dr.

After hitting the vehicle, the suspect continued north on Hwy. 49 and collided with a Nissan sedan at the intersection of Oneal. Upon impact, the Nissan crashed into a Cadillac.

The suspect was injured and remained on the scene. American Medical Response responded and transported both the suspect and the driver of the Nissan to area hospitals for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is not in custody, the investigation is ongoing.

"Criminal charges are pending at this time as the suspect is being treated for injuries at a local hospital," said Sgt. Damon McDaniel.

Police stressed that they do not know of any motive, why the man jumped into the car or why he was prostrate on the highway.

