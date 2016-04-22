Final suspect in Saucier pawn shop burglary sentenced

A Gulfport man will spend the next decade behind bars for the 2015 theft of 52 guns from Friendly Pawn and Auto in Saucier.

According to the Department of Justice, Octavia Jermaine Winters, 32, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison, and three years of supervised release plus a $4,000 fine for his role in the theft. Winters was the final suspect in the case to be sentenced.

In January, Tyson Gaines and Kevin Edwards also received 10 year prison sentences, while Willie Carter received 37 months in prison. Then in February, Andre Young was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

In August 2015, another suspect in the case, George Sullivan, Jr., died of a blood clot, less than a week before his hearing.

Each person in this case was ordered to pay a portion of the $9,008.68 in restitution.

