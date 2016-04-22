Earth Day cleanup on Deer Island

A bulldozer loads trash from the Island into an almost full dumpster. (Photo source: WLOX)

Loughman, along with around 100 other volunteers from nearby casinos, took time out of their day to help clean it up. (Photo source: WLOX)

"Plastic bottles, glass bottles, broken beach chairs, tents, oil cans, pretty much anything. We'll see some pretty weird stuff today."

These are all things that end up on the shores of Deer Island, according to Mississippi Power Environmental Director Mark Loughman.

"There's probably some of it left by people who are using the island, but there's quite a bit of it that comes from the mainland that washes across," Loughman said.

Loughman, along with around 100 other volunteers from nearby casinos, took time out of their day to help clean it up. In conjunction with Mississippi Power, volunteers woke up at the crack of dawn and piled in to boats to participate in the company's 11th annual Renew Our Rivers Cleanup.

"Since we've been doing this in 2006, we've collected over 315 tons of debris," said Loughman.

That's 28 tons of trash a year. Loughman said on a day like this, crews will typically collect about two dumpsters worth of litter. Beau Rivage employee Carroll Kovacevich said to him, the litter is more than just trash.

"It hurts my feelings because I was born and raised here," Kovacevich said. "We live in a special part of the world, and I think we should all do our part to preserve that."

That's why he's participated in this program for years.

"We owe it to the past generations that came before me and the future generations, like my 4-year-old granddaughter," Kovacevich said.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.