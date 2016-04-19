Belinda Carlisle blasts Gov. Bryant; Urges repeal of HB 1523

World-renowned pop star Belinda Carlisle is joining the chorus of voices calling for the repeal of Mississippi’s Religious Liberty Accommodations Act.

Carlisle penned an open letter to Gov. Phil Bryant on Tuesday to voice her frustration with what she calls “devastating attacks” against the state’s LGBT community.

“Governor Bryant, you and those around you are making life hell on earth for many Mississippians,” Carlisle wrote.

Carlisle also said she will not follow suit with many musical artists who have canceled acts in the Magnolia State since HB 1523 was signed into law two weeks ago.

Instead, she will move forward with her performance at the IP Casino this Saturday to address the issues facing the LGBT community in Mississippi.

Mississippi friends, here is the link to my stance on the new discriminatory laws and letter to Gov. Bryant https://t.co/PrdJXVGbOg — Belinda Carlisle (@belindaofficial) April 19, 2016

You can read Carlisle’s full letter to the governor here:

Governor Bryant, I am scheduled to perform in your great state this Saturday, however given the very recent anti-LGBTQ attacks that your administration has leveled against some of your own citizens I very nearly canceled my appearance. After discussion with various LGBTQ groups, however, I've decided to go forward with the show in order to say a few things to those who live in the Magnolia State -- and I want to start off by addressing you directly. As the very proud mother of a gay child I can't imagine anything less Christian than using the law as a weapon against others. Because of my career as a performer and the privilege that has brought to our family, my son will be all right, but the pain you're causing LGBTQ Mississippians is devastating, especially the transgender folks and LGBTQ people of color who will be most directly impacted by these attacks. Brave organizers like Kaylee -- a black transgender Mississippian -- and Brandiilyne -- a lesbian pastor in Mississippi -- are just two of the people who will be directly impacted by hateful bills like these. Their bravery in organizing against these attacks is stunning. Nearly 30 years ago, I released a song titled "Heaven Is a Place on Earth." I was proud of the message of that song then and I continue to be proud of it today. Unfortunately, Governor Bryant, you and those around you are making life hell on earth for many Mississippians. So I'll go forward with my show on Saturday and I'll use it as an opportunity to speak the truth about the bravery of people like Kaylee and Brandiilyne and so many others across your state who are resilient and loving and brave. Finally, it is my call, as a mother, that you bring a little bit of heaven to Mississippi by repealing HB1523. Belinda Carlisle

The Rev. Brandiilyne Mangum-Dear, Pastor of Joshua Generation Metropolitan Community Church in Hattiesburg, and Kaylee Bradshaw, an administrative assistant at the church, have issued statements that voice their own displeasure with the controversial legislation.

“There is nothing Christian about casting out those in need -- that, my dear governor, is the true sin of Sodom,” said Mangum-Dear. “Jesus spoke of loving thy neighbor, not discriminating against them. So tell me again, why are you?"

“As people of faith, we know that this effort is not of God -- and as a black transgender woman, I know that my destiny is not limited by this hateful act. My existence is my resistance -- and I will work every day to ensure that my LGBTQ family has a safe and welcoming community of faith to gather, to mourn to celebrate, and to organize in the face of ignorance and hatred," said Bradshaw.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.