Farm Families: Cooking With Honey

Honey Mustard Glazed Chicken
½ c. butter
½ c. local honey
¼ c. prepared mustard
1 T. soy sauce
1 t. lemon juice
½ t. salt
1 (3-4 lb.) frying chicken, cut up and skin removed
Preheat oven to 375. Melt butter in a small pan. Add honey, mustard, soy sauce, lemon juice and salt. Whisk together until smooth.
Pour honey mixture into a shallow baking dish.
Roll each piece of chicken in honey mixture and place meat side up in baking dish.
Bake for 50-60 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked and tender.