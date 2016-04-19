Farm Families: Cooking With Honey

April 19, 2016 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 8:10 PM

Honey Mustard Glazed Chicken

½ c. butter

½ c. local honey

¼ c. prepared mustard

1 T. soy sauce

1 t. lemon juice

½ t. salt

1 (3-4 lb.) frying chicken, cut up and skin removed

Preheat oven to 375.  Melt butter in a small pan.  Add honey, mustard, soy sauce, lemon juice and salt.  Whisk together until smooth.

Pour honey mixture into a shallow baking dish.

Roll each piece of chicken in honey mixture and place meat side up in baking dish.

Bake for 50-60 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked and tender.