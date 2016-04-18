Shuckers bounce back from Monday loss to beat Wahoos 5-2

Josh Hader kept Pensacola hitless, and Nick Ramirez hit a two-run homer to give the Biloxi Shuckers insurance in a 5-2 win over the Blue Wahoos Monday night.

Hader struck out seven but only lasted four innings because of a high pitch count. While he walked three batters, he kept the Wahoos off the scoreboard to lower his season ERA to 0.69 in a no-decision.

The Shuckers (8-3) took the lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Garrett Cooper, but the inning ended moments later when Jacob Nottingham was caught trying to advance to third base on the play.

Javier Betancourt had two hits for Biloxi, including a two-run single in the fourth.

Pensacola (9-3) scored its only two runs of the game in the seventh inning when Beau Amaral smacked a two-run triple to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Ramirez, who came into the game as a defensive replacement in the 7th, blasted his first home run of the season in the bottom of the inning to extend the lead to 5-2.

Jaye Chapman notched his fourth save of the year and has yet to allow a baserunner in his five appearances this season.

