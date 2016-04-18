Updated college baseball rankings (April 18)

Despite a mid-week win over Ole Miss, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles didn't advance in any of the polls after avoiding a sweep against the UAB Blazers this past weekend.

LSU is rated as high as fifth in the Baseball America Top 25 rankings, while Mississippi State is ranked as high as fourth despite being swept at home against the now No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies.

TEAM D1Baseball NCBWA USA Today Baseball America Collegiate Baseball Perfect Game LSU 10 12 12 5 15 13 Mississippi St. 6 4 8 7 10 5 Ole Miss 16 11 11 15 - 14 South Alabama - 29 24 - 23 - Southern Miss - 28 - - 19 - Tulane - - - - - -

Mississippi State will host Louisiana-Monroe Wednesday before traveling to LSU for a three-game series beginning this Friday. Ole Miss visits Memphis before hosting Murray State and Auburn for three games.

South Alabama was undefeated in conference play going into this past weekend, but lost two of three to Appalachian State. They'll hope to rebound in non-conference games this week with one against the Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday and three with the Southern Jaguars.

Southern Miss can earn a lot more trust with voters in the next couple of weeks. Eight of their next nine games are against teams that are currently ranked, or were recently ranked in the top 25 of one major poll (Tulane, Rice, UL-Lafayette, Florida Atlantic).

