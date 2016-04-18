Jackson Co. Hazardous Waste Collection Day set for Saturday

More than 40 items that are considered household hazardous waste will be accepted at the free event. (Photo source: WLOX)

Jackson County will hold its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The collection site will be in the parking lot of Singing River Mall in Gautier.

More than 40 items that are considered household hazardous waste will be accepted at the free event. The event will be held rain or shine.

“The annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day event is a community service funded by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality in cooperation with the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, municipalities and other in-kind services provided by local businesses and industries. This event would not be successful without the dedicated volunteers and the Jackson County Solid Waste Department. Proper disposal of these chemicals and products are important to our health and our environment,” Solid Waste Director Ronda Powell said.

Here is a list of items that will be collected during the event:

Aerosols, All Purpose Cleaners, Ammonia, Anti-Freeze, Automobile Cleaners, Batteries, Brake Fluid, Charcoal Lighter Fluid, Chlorine Bleach, Detergents, Disinfectants, Drain Opener, Furniture Polish, Gasoline, Glass Cleaner, Herbicides, Insecticides, Mothballs, Motor Oil, Oven Cleaner, Paint, Paint Thinner, Pesticides, Pool Chemicals, Rodent Poisons, Rubber Cement, Rug & Upholstery Cleaner, Scouring Powder, Silver Polish, Snail & Slug Killers, Tires (limit of 5 per vehicle), Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Transmission Fluid, Tub & Tile Cleaner, Turpentine, Varnish, Water Seal, Wood Finish.

Items that will not be accepted include explosive or radioactive material, medical and biological waste, household garbage, electronic waste and compressed cylinders.

If you would like to volunteer for the event, you can call the Jackson County Solid Waste Department at 228-872-8340.

