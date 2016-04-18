Gulfport police working to identify 'armed and dangerous' robbery suspects

Gulfport police are hoping pictures taken from surveillance footage will help them identify and catch two armed robbery suspects.

Sgt. Damon McDaniel said the men robbed the Exxon gas station on 30th Ave. early Thursday morning.

According to police, one of the suspects went into the gas station but left after having a short conversation with the clerk.

Investigators said the same suspect returned to the business just minutes later. This time, the man was wearing a blue sweatshirt. He reportedly held his arm under the sweatshirt and implied he had a gun.

McDaniel said the other suspect stood near the door during the robbery.

After taking cash, the suspects left the gas station. McDaniel sad the getaway vehicle was a silver car.

Gulfport police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you can identify the men or have any information about the robbery, please call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

