Shuckers held to two hits in shutout loss to Wahoos - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers held to two hits in shutout loss to Wahoos

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Daniel Wright lowered his season earned run average to 0.96 to help the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 5-0 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Sunday afternoon.

The 25-year-old made three relief appearances prior to his first start of the season in Biloxi, allowing just one hit and one walk in five innings en route to his second win of the season.

Pensacola (9-2) jumped out to a 1-0 in the first inning with a leadoff home run by Beau Amaral. Despite a heavy wind blowing in from the east, Amaral muscled his second homer of the year off Shuckers starter Jorge Ortega.

Ortega settled down after the early miscue. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up one run, striking out three and surrendering six hits in his first loss of the season.

The Blue Wahoos led the Shuckers 1-0 going into the ninth inning before scoring four times off Hobbs Johnson, who was only credited with two earned runs because of multiple errors by Biloxi third baseman Nate Orf.

The Shuckers (7-3) were held to a season-low two hits and were shut out for the first time.

Pensacola and Biloxi will continue the five-game series Monday at 6:40 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly