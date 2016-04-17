Shuckers held to two hits in shutout loss to Wahoos

Daniel Wright lowered his season earned run average to 0.96 to help the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 5-0 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Sunday afternoon.

The 25-year-old made three relief appearances prior to his first start of the season in Biloxi, allowing just one hit and one walk in five innings en route to his second win of the season.

Pensacola (9-2) jumped out to a 1-0 in the first inning with a leadoff home run by Beau Amaral. Despite a heavy wind blowing in from the east, Amaral muscled his second homer of the year off Shuckers starter Jorge Ortega.

Ortega settled down after the early miscue. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up one run, striking out three and surrendering six hits in his first loss of the season.

The Blue Wahoos led the Shuckers 1-0 going into the ninth inning before scoring four times off Hobbs Johnson, who was only credited with two earned runs because of multiple errors by Biloxi third baseman Nate Orf.

The Shuckers (7-3) were held to a season-low two hits and were shut out for the first time.

Pensacola and Biloxi will continue the five-game series Monday at 6:40 p.m.

