Moss Point, Gulfport win powerlifting state championships

The Moss Point girls powerlifting team earned a Class II state championship in just its second year in existence, and the Gulfport boys took home a 6A crown at the state powerlifting meet Saturday.
It's the second straight year a team from the coast won the 6A title, with D'Iberville winning it all in 2015. The Warriors finished in second place this year, and Gulfport also wins its first title since 2011.
|INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
|LAST
|FIRST
|SCHOOL
|WT CLASS
|Beaton
|Jordan
|Harr. Central
|275
|Booker
|Micah
|Gulfport
|220
|Burns
|Khalil
|George Co.
|181
|Cooper
|Niya
|Moss Point
|123
|Drake
|Jacob
|Vancleave
|275
|Dunomes
|Nicholas
|Gulfport
|308
|Foster
|JaQuan
|Gulfport
|132
|McCants
|Destiny
|Moss Point
|220
|McCray
|Kahlil
|D'Iberville
|165
|Ross
|Cade
|D'Iberville
|198
|Smith
|Turan
|Poplarville
|132
|Stevenson
|DJ
|Gulfport
|242
|Suddith
|Cain
|Gulfport
|123
|Valencia
|Yazmyne
|D'Iberville
|105
