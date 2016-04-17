Moss Point, Gulfport win powerlifting state championships - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point, Gulfport win powerlifting state championships

Moss Point girls win Class II powerlifting title. (Photo source: Moss Point School District) Moss Point girls win Class II powerlifting title. (Photo source: Moss Point School District)
UNDATED (WLOX) -

The Moss Point girls powerlifting team earned a Class II state championship in just its second year in existence, and the Gulfport boys took home a 6A crown at the state powerlifting meet Saturday.

It's the second straight year a team from the coast won the 6A title, with D'Iberville winning it all in 2015. The Warriors finished in second place this year, and Gulfport also wins its first title since 2011.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
LAST FIRST SCHOOL WT CLASS
Beaton Jordan Harr. Central 275
Booker Micah Gulfport 220
Burns Khalil George Co. 181
Cooper Niya Moss Point 123
Drake Jacob Vancleave 275
Dunomes Nicholas Gulfport 308
Foster JaQuan Gulfport 132
McCants Destiny Moss Point 220
McCray Kahlil D'Iberville 165
Ross Cade D'Iberville 198
Smith Turan Poplarville 132
Stevenson DJ Gulfport 242
Suddith Cain Gulfport 123
Valencia Yazmyne D'Iberville 105

