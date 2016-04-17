Moss Point, Gulfport win powerlifting state championships

The Moss Point girls powerlifting team earned a Class II state championship in just its second year in existence, and the Gulfport boys took home a 6A crown at the state powerlifting meet Saturday.

It's the second straight year a team from the coast won the 6A title, with D'Iberville winning it all in 2015. The Warriors finished in second place this year, and Gulfport also wins its first title since 2011.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS LAST FIRST SCHOOL WT CLASS Beaton Jordan Harr. Central 275 Booker Micah Gulfport 220 Burns Khalil George Co. 181 Cooper Niya Moss Point 123 Drake Jacob Vancleave 275 Dunomes Nicholas Gulfport 308 Foster JaQuan Gulfport 132 McCants Destiny Moss Point 220 McCray Kahlil D'Iberville 165 Ross Cade D'Iberville 198 Smith Turan Poplarville 132 Stevenson DJ Gulfport 242 Suddith Cain Gulfport 123 Valencia Yazmyne D'Iberville 105

