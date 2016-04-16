Shuckers sweep Saturday doubleheader with BayBears - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers sweep Saturday doubleheader with BayBears

MOBILE, AL (WLOX) -

The unexpected two days of rest turned out to be beneficial for the Biloxi Shuckers, who won both games of a doubleheader with the Mobile BayBears Saturday night.

After splitting the first two games of the series in Biloxi, the Shuckers and BayBears were scheduled for three games Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A rainout Thursday and poor field conditions Friday only delayed Brett Phillips' four-hit performance against Mobile until Saturday.

Phillips' RBI triple broke a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh inning in game one, and he scored moments later on Jacob Nottingham's RBI double to help lead the Shuckers to a 2-0 win.

Adrian Houser earned a no-decision but didn't allow a hit, struck out three and walked three. Daniel Tillman earned his second win of the season in relief, striking out five and surrendering three hits in two innings.

The Shuckers (6-2) earned a 4-2 win in the nightcap. They scored a run in the first and three in the third, but only two of the runs were earned.

Mobile (4-5) cut the deficit in half with two runs in the sixth, but could never get any closer.

Biloxi will host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for a five-game series beginning Sunday at 1:10 p.m. Brett Favre is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

