Single vehicle accident in Escatawpa leaves 1 hospitalized

A single vehicle accident in Escatawpa left one person hospitalized Saturday night.

According to Officer Chase Elkins with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a vehicle was driving north on Hwy. 613 around 7:45 p.m. Saturday when it left the road near Donniebrook Ln.

Elkins says the driver was ejected from the vehicle after striking a tree.

The driver was transported to the hospital to be examined, but was not injured in the accident.

The wreck remains under investigation.

