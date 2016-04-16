Single vehicle accident in Escatawpa leaves 1 hospitalized - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Single vehicle accident in Escatawpa leaves 1 hospitalized

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
ESCATAWPA, MS (WLOX) -

A single vehicle accident in Escatawpa left one person hospitalized Saturday night. 

According to Officer Chase Elkins with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a vehicle was driving north on Hwy. 613 around 7:45 p.m. Saturday when it left the road near Donniebrook Ln. 

Elkins says the driver was ejected from the vehicle after striking a tree. 

The driver was transported to the hospital to be examined, but was not injured in the accident. 

The wreck remains under investigation.

