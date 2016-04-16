3 Doors Down comes home

Three-time Grammy nominated band 3 Doors Down came home to South Mississippi to play at the IP Casino during the weekend.

On Saturday, two band members took the time to meet and greet fans at the Riverfront welcome center in Moss Point. Escatawpa natives Brad Arnold and Chris Henderson received Certificates of Appreciation from Mayor Billy Broomfield.



"Moss Point has developed some of the brightest, and talented, minds that you can find anywhere in this country," said Broomfield. "The proof in the pudding for us today is we have two of our own that were educated in our system, raised in our city, and have gone on to make a positive impact in the industry of which they are apart of."



The appearance was part of the third annual Moss Point Plein Air Festival. Though they now live in Tennessee, the band member's love for their state is unwavering.



"Not a day goes by that I don't remember this place, or think about Moss Point. I still read the newspaper during football season to see how the teams doing," said Henderson.



Even with the recent negative publicity Mississippi has received.

"You know, growing up anywhere else, we would not have the musical influences that we had and definitely would not be the musicians that we are today," said Arnold. "Anybody who has a negative opinion of Mississippi has never been here, you know? it's a great place and it's a great place to have grown up, it's a great place to live, it's a great place to be from, and it's a great place to visit."

