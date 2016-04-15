OS man sentenced to prison for DUI wreck that killed girlfriend

An Ocean Springs man pleaded guilty Friday to DUI causing death in a wreck that killed his girlfriend in June 2014.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Dale Harkey sentenced David William Aust to 25 years in prison with 12 years to serve. He will remain on probation for 13 years after his release, and five of those years will be supervised.

According to investigators with the Ocean Springs Police Department, Aust was driving a van with Jennifer Marie Courtney in the passenger seat when he hit a telephone pole and drove away from the scene on the afternoon of June 21.

Detective Capt. William Jackson said the van was found at a restaurant on Bienville Blvd., and the first officer on the scene determined Aust was the driver.

Aust and Courtney were taken to Ocean Springs Hospital, where Courtney died the next day. Aust was treated for minor injuries.

Harkey recommended Aust be placed into the therapeutic alcohol and drug program while he is in prison, and he must also pay $5,000 in fines. Aust was also ordered to have no contact with Courtney’s children.

