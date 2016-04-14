Gautier educator wins MS Teacher of the Year

The Mississippi Department of Education announced Thursday a Gautier teacher has been selected as 2016 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

Jodi McKenzie, a 10th grade English teacher at Gautier High School, will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition and will be recognized during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House.

McKenzie, who has been teaching for 12 years, is described as a passionate teacher who strives to help her students realize their dreams. She is the English department chairperson at the high school and also serves as student council sponsor and a member of the building leadership team.

McKenzie is currently working on a project with Excel by 5 to help prepare teen mothers for parenthood, and she is working to develop a supply closet at the high school to provide food, clothes and toiletries for students.

