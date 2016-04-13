18 Yorkies rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions ready for adoption

After eight days of evaluation and treatment, 18 of the animals are now ready to find their new forever homes. (Photo source: HSSM)

Last week, the Humane Society of South Mississippi helped Gulfport police rescue 29 dogs and a cockatoo from “deplorable” conditions. Since then, HSSM has been overwhelmed with requests to adopt the animals.

After eight days of evaluation and treatment, 18 of the animals are now ready to find their new forever homes.

Mobile users click here to see a SLIDESHOW of the adoptable dogs.

The Yorkies will be available for adoption this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. HSSM says the adoptions will be first-come, first-serve, and there will be a limit of one animal per household. Adoption fees will range from $125 to $175.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.