Shuckers rally in eighth inning to beat Lookouts 8-5

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Biloxi Shuckers hit four doubles and scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally past the Chattanooga Lookouts 8-5 Sunday afternoon.

Biloxi led Chattanooga 2-1 after two innings and it stayed that way until the seventh. That's when the Lookouts scored four runs on one swing of the bat, but it wasn't via a grand slam. Designated hitter Daniel Palka smacked a bases-clearing double, and then was allowed to score after a throwing error from Shuckers shorstop Javier Betancourt went into the Lookouts dugout.

The Shuckers cut the deficit to two runs in the bottom half of the inning when Tyrone Taylor scored on a ground ball double play off the bat of Betancourt.

Biloxi (3-1) grounded into six double plays, which tied a Southern League record.

Stephen Peterson kept Chattanooga (1-3) off the board in the eighth, and gave way to his hitters that kept picking up extra-base hits. Brett Phillips and Garrett Cooper each hit RBI doubles to help tie the game.

Javier Betancourt's RBI single gave the Shuckers a 6-5 lead before Nick Ramirez's pinch-hit, two-run double.

Jaye Chapman worked a perfect ninth inning to record his first save of the season and hand Biloxi an 8-5 win.

Five players had multi-hit efforts for the Shuckers, including Taylor, Betancourt, Nate Orf (four-game hit streak), Chris McFarland and Rene Garcia.

Wei-Chung Wang struck out five and allowed one earned run in 5 2/3 innings before giving the ball to Tristan Archer, who gave up the hit to Palka in the seventh but was only given two earned runs.

The series finale is set for Monday at 6:40 p.m.

