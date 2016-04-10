Gulf Coast Boat and Yacht Show brings thousands to Gulfport

This year's Gulf Coast Boat and Yacht Show has something for everyone. The show boasts more than 700 vessels and boats of the power, sail, and paddle variety. (Photo source: WLOX)

Boats, yachts, kayaks and more. This year's Gulf Coast Boat and Yacht Show has something for everyone. The show boasts more than 700 vessels and boats of the power, sail, and paddle variety.

"People are just looking to go out with their families, or go out fishing, go offshore, be safe and have a quality boat that represents that," said boat salesman Charles Doyle, who says 2016 in particular has been a great year for the industry.

"It's been a really good year. We can't build the boats fast enough."

He and his team traveled from North Carolina to see if they could spread their success further down south.

"This is the first time we've been to this boat show. We've found the people to be amazing, the location to be absolutely great and we're real pleased with the traffic we've seen so far," said Ed Braswell.

Doyle attributes the spike in boat sales, in part, to the slump in gas prices.

"When you have to fill up a 400, 300 gallon boat, the cheaper the fuel the better off you are to have to use it."

This year's boat show in Gulfport is expected to draw more than 26,000 people from 18 states and three countries. It continues next weekend. Learn more at http://www.gulfcoastyachtandboatshow.com/

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.