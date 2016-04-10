Black Spring Break brings profit to beach businesses - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Black Spring Break brings profit to beach businesses

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Black Beach Weekend is coming to a close but not before pouring thousands of dollars into the coast's economy.

"It's spring break," said spring breaker Frederick Belvin. "They let you do what you wanna do, so why not ball?"

And local businesses along the beach say that's what a lot of spring breakers are doing -- balling out and spending a lot of money.

"I've probably spent about $2,500 to $3,000 this weekend," said Belvin. "You wanna enjoy yourself? Bring that money, man."

Belvin and his friends came to Black Spring Break from Cleveland, MS and are joining the hundreds who have rented from Biloxi Beach Rentals this weekend.

"Business-wise, we've been very, very busy," said Alston Evans, the general manager at Biloxi Beach Rentals. "We've had all our jet skis out all day non-stop,"

The company says even though they were forced to close for more than an hour Saturday after someone stole a jet ski, they still managed to bring in a lot of profit this weekend.

"It's been very wild," said Evans. "But we've had a lot of fun and made a lot of money."

Down the beach, Life's a Beach Jet Ski Rentals also says they've had a lot of business this weekend.

"It's a little crazy, but it's been going pretty well," said employee James Still.

Aside from beach activities, spring breakers say they've spent money on many other things, as well.

Mia Tillmon and Parenthises Brown, both visiting from Grenada, MS, listed off some of the things they've spent money on this weekend: "Rooms, shopping, clothes, clubs, jet skiing, food, casinos, everything."

Belvin had a similar list of items when asked what he spent his money on: "Clothes, jet skis, having fun, liquor, drinks, buying everybody stuff, chilling with people, just everything.'

Black Beach Weekend is becoming one of the biggest attractions on the coast.

With an estimated 30,000 visitors on the Gulf Coast for the weekend, the local economy is sure to benefit, and those who came out say they can't wait to do it all again next year.

"Man, I love this place, man. I'll be back next year. Y'all gone see me again," exclaimed Belvin. "I'm coming back. I ride 28. Next year I'll be riding 30. It's going down."

