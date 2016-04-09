Six-run third inning lifts Lookouts to 9-5 win over Shuckers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Six-run third inning lifts Lookouts to 9-5 win over Shuckers

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Stuart Turner and Levi Michael each had three hits for Chattanooga in the Lookouts' 9-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Saturday night.

Biloxi (2-1) scored a run in the first inning for the third straight night on an RBI groundout by Nate Orf, and then took a 2-0 lead in the second. Tyrone Taylor scored from second base on a ball that never left the infield because of an error by shortstop Engelb Vielma.

Chattanooga (1-2) responded with six runs in the third against Shuckers starting pitcher Adrian Houser, including an RBI triple by Michael, a couple of RBI singles by Vielma and D.J. Hicks, and a two-run double by Joe Maloney.

After an RBI single by Brett Phillips in the fifth, Michael came through with another RBI single in the sixth. 

The Lookouts scored two more in the eighth. Turner's RBI single drove in Hicks to make it 8-3, and Michael registered his third RBI single a few moments later.

Brandon Macias' two-run double brought the Shuckers within four runs, but that's as close as they'd come.

Kyle Wren contributed another multi-hit effort in the Biloxi lineup. After getting three hits Thursday, he added two more Saturday. The former Georgia Tech star led off the first with a triple, and singled in the fifth.

Houser took the loss for the Shuckers after giving up seven earned runs on nine hits in six innings.

The fourth meeting of the five-game series Sunday will begin at 1:10 p.m. 

