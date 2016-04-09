People pack Gulfport Seabee Base for annual Seabee Day

Seabee Day brings food, vendors, and carnival rides to the base, all open to the public. (Photo source: WLOX)

It's a chance for the community to get a glimpse of what Seabees do on a daily basis, Saturday, the base hosted its annual Seabee Day event with carnival rides, live music, and lots of food.

"I just love bringing my babies out here every year. We can have fun; it's a safe environment," said Jennie Mozader.

"Today we're hoping to have at least 10,000 people here," said Rob Mims, Public Information Officer for the Gulfport Seabee Base.

The event is one of two the base holds every year for the public. It's all about bringing people in and letting them see what happens on base.

"I think it's important for the public to see all that we do, and all that we have to offer, and thank them for helping us out all the time, and just getting in touch with the public," said Seabee William Anderson.

"Today, we're having military demonstrations that show what Seabees do, show some equipment," said Mims.

And with so many choices, people at the event were able to map out their own fun.

"I'm trying to get on as many rides as I can pretty much before it's time to go," said Kendall Chambers.

"I want to buy something from this boutique from sister. I want to get some food. I want to ride two rides, and then I want to go home," said Deniya Thomas.

Seabee organizers say they just want everyone to leave with a smile.

