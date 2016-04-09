Gasoline leak leads to closure of Chicot St. in Pascagoula

Officials with the city of Pascagoula have closed Chicot St. north of Highway 90 because gasoline has been found in the sewer system. (Photo source: WLOX)

Officials say they are trying to get access to a manhole and they know that there's some level of fuel leaking. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Murphy Express gas station is closed, but the nearby Exxon station is still open. (Photo source: WLOX)

Officials with the city of Pascagoula have closed Chicot Street north of Highway 90 because gasoline has been found in the sewer system.

Pascagoula spokesperson Anne Pitre says at this time there is no danger to the public, but in order to evaluate and address the issue, the road will be closed effective immediately.

Pitre says officials are on scene and still working to determine how much gasoline got into the system. There is currently no time frame on how long it will take to fix the problem.

Pitre says motorists can still access businesses in the area by using the Highway 90 service road.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.