Biloxi authorities say spring break is 'so far, so good'

Drivers can expect congestion along Highway 90 this weekend due to spring breakers. (Photo source: WLOX News)

This is a picture of traffic on Hwy 90 Saturday at 1:30pm. Cars were bumper to bumper east of Edgewater Mall. (Photo source: WLOX)

Spring break on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is underway, and law enforcement officials say there have been no problems so far. Heading into Saturday afternoon, Major Jim Adamo with Biloxi Police Department said traffic is moving slow, but is not congested.

"Things have been going really well," said Adamo. "People have been absolutely amazing so far."

As in years past, the area most impacted by the traffic is from Edgewater Mall to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The service drives between the two popular beach locations are full.

"It's not any worse than a normal Saturday when it's beautiful outside and people are headed to the beach," said Adamo.

Biloxi's Black Beach weekend officially kicked off Friday night, bringing many visitors to the city.

Adamo said there have been no complaints so far this year and no officers have had to be dispatched to the area for any reason. However, officers are patrolling the area heavier than usual due to the number of spring breakers.

Both visitors and residents alike are at the beach enjoying the many events planned this weekend.

On Saturday, the third annual Black Beach Car & Bike Show will begin at the Coliseum at 3 p.m., with the gates opening at noon. A Beach Towel Throwdown will be held at 4 p.m., followed by Bikini Bull Riding and Spring Break Splash Tank.

Live performances will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday evening, with the Black Beach Bikini Contest afterwards at 6 p.m. and the second annual Spring Fest at 7 p.m.

The Spring Break Grand Finale Day Party will begin at noon on Sunday.

More information on these events, including where to buy tickets, can be found by visiting the official Biloxi Black Beach website.

