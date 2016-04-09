Shuckers hit three homers in 6-2 win over Lookouts - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers hit three homers in 6-2 win over Lookouts

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Jacob Nottingham, Brett Phillips and Victor Roache all hit home runs for the Biloxi Shuckers in a 6-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts Friday night.

After Phillips' RBI double in the first inning, Nottingham followed with a two-run homer to give the Shuckers a 3-0 lead. It was the second straight night that Biloxi tacked on three runs in the initial inning.

Shuckers starting pitcher Javi Salas earned the win after striking out eight and allowing just one earned run in 5 2/3 innings. 

The Lookouts (0-2) cut the deficit to 3-2 with an RBI groundout from Zach Granite in the sixth inning and a homer from Mitch Garver in the seventh. 

Biloxi (2-0) held off Chattanooga the rest of the way. Roache and Phillips hit home runs in consecutive innings to give the Shuckers some breathing room.

Daniel Tillman allowed an earned run in 2 1/3 innings for Biloxi, while Jaye Chapman shut down all three batters he faced in the ninth.

Game three of their five-game series is set for Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

