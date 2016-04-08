Williams-Barnes: 'We must and can do better'

Mississippi State Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes is calling on her fellow legislators and the state’s executive leadership to address several subjects that have caused widespread controversy in recent months.

Williams-Barnes took Gov. Phil Bryant to task for declaring April as Confederate Heritage Month. She called the decision “an affront to citizens of this state and nation.” She also addresses state leaders who refuse to take down the controversial state flag that features a Confederate emblem.

Williams-Barnes also said legislative leaders are “embracing discrimination” with the recent passage of HB1523, the Religious Accommodation Act.

“We must and can do better,” Williams-Barnes said in a statement.

You can read the full statement here:

I beseech our state leaders and legislative leaders to act with dignity and respect by affirming the rights and humanity of all Mississippians. Mississippi’s torturous history must not continue to dictate our future course. The governor’s bold declaration of confederate heritage month in February was an affront to citizens of this state and nation. Mississippi’s legislative leaders’ refusal to take down the flag heaps pain on the mountain of indignity and disrespect so many of our citizens confront on a daily basis. Our legislative leaders embracing of discrimination against our LGBT brothers and sisters harken back to the racial animus bestowed upon black people in the near past. We must and can do better. I call upon our legislative and executive leadership, Governor Bryant, Lt Governor Reeves and Speaker Gunn to create an environment where all people are welcome and valued.

