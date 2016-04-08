Humane Society overwhelmed by demand for rescued Yorkies

More than 30 animals, including 28 Yorkshire terriers, one Labrador retriever mix and one cockatoo, were rescued from horrific conditions Tuesday in Gulfport.

30 animals are now resting in a temporary place after being rescued from a home on Tuesday. "We suspect this is a large scale backyard breeder situation. The animals are were found in pretty deplorable conditions," said Humane Society employee Maren Slay.

The rescued animals are being treated at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Adoptions of the Yorkies will be on a first-come, first-served basis. HSSM will not allow any 'holds' on animals. (Photo source: WLOX)

The nearly 30 Yorkshire Terriers that were rescued from a home in Gulfport last week are finally feeling the love. HSSM Public Relations Representative Maren Slay said the demand for the precious pups has been very high.

"I couldn't count. We've been overwhelmed. Emails, calls, Facebook posts, a lot of people interested," said Slay.

But the dogs still aren't quite ready to be adopted. Slay said all 28 dogs have been thoroughly groomed and are receiving their shots, but still need to be spayed and neutered.

"We have observed some cataracts, some skin issues - a lot of flea allergies and fleas - some cherry eyes, but nothing life threatening," said Slay.

She said that given the circumstances they came from, most of them have very good temperaments.

"A couple of them are a little shy, but overall very friendly. We haven't observed any aggression."

Slay said because of the sheer volume of dogs, it should be another week or two before they are ready to find homes. According to the HSSM Facebook page, adoptions will be on a first-come, first-served basis and it will not have a waiting list or allow any 'holds' on animals.

The lab mix that was also found in the home is currently available for adoption. The cockatoo was sent to Wild at Heart Rescue, which is better able to care for our feathered friends.

