Nursing assistant sentenced to prison for stealing from patient, 79

A woman who was working as a nursing assistant at a personal care facility in Lucedale was sentenced to prison Thursday for stealing from a 79-year-old woman she was supposed to be caring for.

George County Circuit Court Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Patricia Joy Harris to five years in prison followed by five years of probation after she pleaded guilty to felony exploitation of a vulnerable person and uttering forgery.

Harris, of Moss Point, must also pay more than $36,000 in restitution, $750 in fines and $500 to the Victims Compensation Fund.

“Taking money from a vulnerable person in our state is reprehensible. If you are caught committing such a crime, you will serve time and pay up,” said Attorney General Hood. “I thank Judge King for sentencing this woman to prison for this crime and holding this woman liable for paying back everything she took from the victim.”

Hood said Harris, 32, wrote 19 fraudulent checks from the victim’s bank account and made 49 charges on her credit card between April 15, 2014 and Sept. 11, 2014.

