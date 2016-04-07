Shuckers shut out Lookouts in 2016 season opener

Josh Hader, Drew Gagnon and Tristan Archer combined for 11 strikeouts and just three hits allowed to lift the Biloxi Shuckers to a 4-0 win over the defending Southern League champion Chattanooga Lookouts Thursday night.

Hader began the Shuckers' season opener with three strikeouts in the first inning. He finished the game with five punchouts and gave up just two hits, but lasted only four innings and wasn't eligible for the win.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Garrett Cooper came through with a two-run single and was followed by Victor Roache's RBI double that would've scored two runs had it not bounced off the warning track and over the wall for a ground-rule double.

Drew Gagnon was credited with the victory after pitching three innings, striking out five and surrendering just one hit.

Brett Phillips had the other RBI for the Shuckers, bringing home Kyle Wren with a single in the fifth inning.

Biloxi and Chattanooga will continue their five-game series Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

