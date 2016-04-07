Massage therapist found guilty of secretly filming client

A massage therapist has been found guilty of secretly filming a client as she changed clothes after a therapy session at his Long Beach business.

Matthew Pierce, 27, is facing up to five years in prison for secretly filming the woman in violation of her expectation of privacy. His sentencing hearing is set for April 18.

According to testimony during the two-day trial, the investigation was launched in October 2014 after the client reported she found Pierce’s cell phone set up to film her as she was getting dressed after a therapy session.

The victim was able to send a copy of the video to herself, which she then turned over to Long Beach police.

“The jury was able to see the video which showed the defendant setting up the camera. There is a point where the phone slips down, and he stands it back up, to make sure he videotaped her,” said Alison Baker, who prosecuted the case.

“The evidence showed this was not an accident. He intentionally turned on the camera and set up the phone to record the victim after he left the room,” said Jason Josef, who assisted in the prosecution.

Detective Brad Gross testified when another officer took Pierce’s phone, he admitted he had deleted the video, but there may be another video of another client he accidentally recorded.

“It was difficult for the victim to come forward because of the sensitive nature of the video. We commend her for having the courage to see this case through to the end,” said District Attorney Joel Smith.

