Gulfport man admits to shooting, paralyzing teen

A Gulfport man is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in a shooting that left an 18-year-old paralyzed from the chest down.

This week in court, the victim testified Jabari Thompson, 19, walked up to his vehicle, put a gun to his neck and said, “You know what this is,” before pulling the trigger.

During the trial, the victim said he was a visitor at a home on West George St. on the night on Oct. 11, 2014. The victim testified he had just arrived when Thompson shot him in the upper back.

The victim and the passenger in his car were able to identify Thompson as the shooter and were later able to pick him out of a photo lineup.

The victim told the court he will never walk again, and his grandmother had to stop working to care for him full-time.

Judge Christopher Schmidt ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set Thompson’s sentencing hearing for May 2.

