Gulfport man facing 50 years in prison for attempted sexual battery, aggravated assault

A Gulfport man who pleaded guilty to attempted sexual battery and aggravated assault charges this week told the court and his victim that he had smoked spice and didn’t remember what he had done in the early morning hours of Feb. 11.

Gulfport police responded to an assault call at the Emerald Pines Apartment complex on 39th Ave. around 7 a.m. that morning. District Attorney Crosby Parker said callers complained about a man who was running around the complex groping women.

Crosby said at one point, Derrick Brown, 22, knocked on his neighbor’s door and forced himself into her apartment when she answered.

Investigators said Brown tried to sexually assault the woman and choked her with a vacuum electrical cord. The victim was eventually able to get away from Brown and find help.

Gulfport police arrested Brown while he was trying to leave the area.

Brown will be sentenced on May 2. He is facing up to 30 years in prison for the attempted sexual battery charge and up to 20 years in prison for the aggravated assault charge.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.