Pascagoula promotes former deputy fire chief to chief

Pascagoula has a new top firefighter. The city announced Deputy Chief Donald “Donnie” Carlson has been promoted to Fire Chief.

Carlson is replacing Robert O’Sullivan, who retired in February.

Carlson has worked his way through the ranks of the fire department since he was first hired by the city 22 years ago.

“Donnie has served the City of Pascagoula well, and has demonstrated that he has the character and leadership required to serve as Fire Chief,” said City Manager Joe Huffman. “We are honored to welcome him to the Executive Management Team.”

Carlson said he is most excited to bring together the multiple generations of fire department staff as he enters his new role.

“We have people here of all ages, and they bring different ideas to the table,” Carlson said. “Integrating different perspectives on public safety will improve our services and make us all better firefighters in the end.”

An Illinois native, Carlson decided to make Pascagoula his home after the Navy stationed him there for two years. He also met Pam, his wife of 25 years, in Pascagoula.

Their son Corey, 24, is a diesel mechanic in Pascagoula, and Chad, 22, is studying petroleum engineering at Mississippi State University.

