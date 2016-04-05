George, Pearl River counties added to MS disaster declaration

Two local counties have been added to Mississippi’s recent disaster declaration following the severe flooding that wreaked havoc across the state last month.

George County and Pearl River County are now eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program. The program is designed to help applicants with temporary housing, uninsured or under insured property loses and other disaster related expenses.

“I appreciate the approval from FEMA to allow residents in all 16 of these counties to begin the recovery process,” said Gov. Phil Bryant. “We are working around the clock to ensure the needs of residents are being met. Our state-led unmet needs taskforce is meeting weekly to ensure no one is slipping through the gaps.”

Bolivar, Clarke, Coahoma, Forrest, Greene, Jones, Marion, Panola, Perry, Quitman, Sunflower, Tunica, Washington and Wayne counties were already on the list. More counties could be added as damage assessments move forward.

If you were affected by the flooding, you can apply for help through the program by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or calling 1-800-621-3362.

