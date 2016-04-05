FBI, Pascagoula police re-examining 3 cold cases from 1970s

The FBI and Pascagoula police believe they have new information that links three cold cases from more than three decades ago.

Janie Sanders was killed in 1975, Debra Gunter was murdered in 1978 and Clara Turk was killed in 1979. After gathering new information, investigators are taking a closer look at the cases.

Pascagoula Police and @FBIJackson reexamining three unsolved homicides from the 1970s in Pascagoula. (228) 372-6995 pic.twitter.com/NS8YomibTu — jpFBI (@jpFBIJackson) April 5, 2016

“The FBI assists state and local agencies by bringing investigative tools, expertise and resources to these type of investigations,” said Donald Alway, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Mississippi.

According to investigators, Sanders was abducted by a man near the intersection of Louise St. and Lanier St. while she was walking home from school. Her body was found less than an hour later in Mobile County, AL.

Gunter was abducted from a convenience store she worked at, and Turk was taken not far from where Sanders was abducted.

Now, investigators are trying to gather information on a blue 1970s model Chevrolet El-Camino that was seen in the area during one of the murders. Pascagoula police have been putting up posters around town asking witnesses to come forward with information.

If you have any tips that could help investigators solve these cold cases, call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-372-6995.

