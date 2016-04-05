Road construction in LA causing major delays on I-10 westbound

Drivers traveling from Mississippi to Louisiana should expect major delays today on Interstate 10.

According to a traffic alert from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, ongoing road construction in Louisiana is causing headaches for westbound drivers near the state line.

The alert was sent out at 10:35 a.m. and said the traffic delays could last up to four hours.

You can keep up with real-time traffic conditions by checking out the interactive MDOT traffic map.

