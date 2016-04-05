St. Stanislaus coach apologizes for tweet directed at Ole Miss football program

St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws head coach Bill Conides issued a statement Monday night apologizing for a tweet sent out last Wednesday that was directed towards the Ole Miss football program. (Photo source: Twitter)

St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws head coach Bill Conides issued a statement Monday night apologizing for a tweet sent out last Wednesday that was directed towards the Ole Miss football program.

The now-deleted tweet read: "Dear @OleMissFB thanks for not offering my kids. I can't wait for their teams to schedule you in the future. Get ready to get skull-drug."

He was possibly referencing Ole Miss not offering a football scholarship to quarterback Myles Brennan, wide receiver/tight end Chase Rogers and wide receiver Darius Pittman. All three hold multiple FBS offers.

"Recently, I posted a message on my Twitter account concerning Ole Miss football and recruiting," Conides said in a statement released on the St. Stanislaus school website. "The content and language I used in the message gave voice to personal frustrations with the recruiting process concerning several of my student athletes. Unfortunately, my choice of words overshadowed that message and I realize that social media is not the correct forum to voice my concerns. My language was inappropriate and does not represent the views of the Saint Stanislaus community at large or the values for which we stand.

"I apologize to all loyal students, coaches, staff, fans and alums of both Ole Miss and SSC for the words I used and the manner in which I communicated the message. It is my sincere hope that the longstanding ties between Saint Stanislaus and the University of Mississippi will remain strong and that we can all move forward as we look to better our storied and respected communities."

Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze was asked about the exchange after he participated in the Pro-Am at the 2016 Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic earlier this week, but declined to comment on the matter.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.