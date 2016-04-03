Residents excited about prospect of family friendly, Margaritaville resort

It's been more than a decade since Hurricane Katrina destroyed Casino Magic in Biloxi. But now, Margaritaville is making a comeback at the Point Cadet location.

However, the company's second attempt in South Mississippi will not be a casino. The resort will be a 373-room hotel with a massive 55,000 sq. ft. entertainment complex.

Family friendly amenities are something Mark Hopkins from Vancleave thinks the Coast needs more of in the area.

"I think it's about time we had a change out here. It's nice to see that they're going to have bowling facilities, rock climbing walls; something other than gambling," Hopkins said.

According to a news release, Escape at Margaritaville Resort will be the biggest indoor entertainment complex on the Gulf Coast, featuring a lazy river, two water slides and a 40-foot rock climbing wall, among other things.

Margaritaville Resort will employ nearly 600 people.

The project is raising eyebrows for residents across the coast. Gulfport resident Bernard Seymour says it's a good thing for the economy.

"I feel like that's going to be a great impact. I think that we'll get more and more tourists down, a lot more things for kids to do, and adults as well. I think it's going to be a great thing," Seymour said.

A job fair is schedule in Biloxi May 1 - 3 from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Biloxi Civic Center on Howard Ave.

Margaritaville Resort Biloxi is slated to open at the end of spring.

