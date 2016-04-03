Tickets on sale for the 2016 MS Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home

$2.2 million.

That's how much it costs to run the St. Jude Children's Hospital every single day. Using the latest research and medicine, doctors and staff fight life-threatening pediatric diseases like cancer, blood disorders or even sickle cell disease. Some children are faced with treatments that can cost more than $400,000.

But, there's another important dollar amount associated with the hospital: $0.

That's how much the approximately 7,800 families who visit St. Jude each year pay for treatment. Why? because the majority of the costs to run the hospitals are donated by people just like you.

While there are many different ways to give to the hospital, including payroll deductions, the annual marathon, or evening dedicating birthdays and weddings, WLOX News Now has partnered with St. Jude for a chance for you to not only give back, but a chance to win big.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view a slideshow of the 2016 Dream Home

On April 10, one lucky winner will become the owner of the brand new, 2016 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home. Located at 733 Malpass Landing Dr. in Biloxi, the 3,500 sq. ft. home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and has an estimated value of $350,000. Your chance at pulling in the driveway is simple: visit https://dreamhome.stjude.org/biloxi, or call (800) 206-2263 to purchase ticket for your chance at a dream giveaway.

Even if you don't win the home, you'll be helping the children of St. Jude win the battle.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.