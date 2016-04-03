Families share excitement about new Margaritaville Resort

Work is underway on what will become the new Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi.

The 22-story, 373 room hotel at Point Cadet will also include a 55,000 sq. ft. entertainment center called "Escape". It's a project that aims to appease all aspects of the tourism industry in South Mississippi.

Both adults and kids are excited about all of the amenities Margaritaville Resort will bring to the Coast in late Spring.

Tonight at 10, WLOX News Now reporter Dave Ryan will have more on how families are responding to the new attraction.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.