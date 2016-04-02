Moss Point residents complain about seeping sewage - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point residents complain about seeping sewage

Sewage leaks out of the road on Rose Dr. in Moss Point. (Photo Souce: WLOX News) Sewage leaks out of the road on Rose Dr. in Moss Point. (Photo Souce: WLOX News)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

There's a foul-smelling mess in one Moss Point neighborhood, and residents say the city's not doing anything to fix it.

Every time it rains, raw sewage litters the ground in front of Dora Smith's home on Rose Dr.

"You can see the toilet paper and all that, and know that its sewer," said Smith. "It tells you right on the lid that it's sewer."

Smith and her neighbor, Michael Dixon, say the problem has been going on for more than six months. After each heavy downpour - even once rainwater has evaporated - toilet paper and human waste are left behind. 

"And that's a bad health problem right there. You got fungus, you got bacteria and everything up in that stuff right there," said Dixon.

Aside from the visible mess, a foul stench fills the air. According to Smith, it's a problem the city left behind after they fixed drainage and road problems in the area in 2015.

"We thought they corrected it they were working on the street, they went all the way down," said Smith. "I talked to the man in charge of it and said the water's still coming up."

Smith says she was told the problem was coming from somewhere else, but that it would be fixed.

"He says it's a pumping station not far from here that's not working and it's gonna be corrected, but now we see the same problem," Smith added. 

Dixon says he's seen officials in front of his home looking at the issue, but that there hasn't been any action.

"They taking a lot of pictures, but they ain't doing nothing," Dixon said.

Smith says she's called both the health department and the city about the issue, but hasn't heard back. She and Dixon say they just want whomever is responsible to fix the problem.

WLOX News Now reached out to the City of Moss Point for comment, but they have yet to respond.

