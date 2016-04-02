Beauvoir celebrates National Tartan Day

The Declaration of Arbroath was signed April 6, 1320, and is the reason that Tartan Day exists. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Beauvoir brought out the bagpipes Saturday morning to celebrate National Tartan Day, Tartan Day is the celebration of the Scottland's declaration of independence from England.

The Declaration of Arbroath was signed April 6, 1320, and is the reason that Tartan Day exists. The declaration had a large impact.

"There were over 250,000 Scotts in the American colonies during the revolution. Half of the signers of the American Declaration of Independence were Scottish. And it's still hotly debated but it seems logical, given those numbers, that ours was taken from the direct inspiration of the declaration of Arbroath," said Denny Spence, Beauvoir historian.

People of all different nationalities stopped by to listen to traditional Celtic music, grab a turkey leg and display their tartan.

"The kilt known as the tartan, is what signifies what clan you belong to, what family you belong to, what organization," said Ray Doss, President of Highlands and Islands Association of Celtic Gatherings.

Mississippi's own Trent Lott proposed the national holiday in 1998, effectively designating April 6 as National Tartan Day.

