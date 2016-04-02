Identity released in Hancock Co. toddler death; family says boy fell

Family members say the boy fell out of bed twice on Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Authorities in Hancock County are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy in Kiln.

Saturday afternoon, Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk identified the toddler as Maddox Vieregge.

According to Hancock County Sheriff's Department, the child suffered injuries on Thursday at his grandparents' home on Kiln Acres Rd. His injuries included swelling on the brain and trouble breathing, which officials say are a result of blood in his lungs.

In an interview with WLOX News Now, Maddox's grandmother Carmen Connetti says he fell out of bed twice on Saturday. Later in the day, Maddox reportedly developed breathing problems.

Connetti says after calling 911, she followed directions from dispatch to perform chest compressions on the child.

He was taken to Hancock County Medical Center, who then airlifted him to Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. Maddox died shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

Authorities are still unsure what caused the child's injuries, but the Hancock County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigations Division are gathering witness statements and medical records.

"We have a lot to do still," said Grannan. "We're not sure if it was intentional or not, but it doesn't look good."

The cause of death is pending an autopsy, which is scheduled to be performed Monday by the Mississippi State Crime Lab.

