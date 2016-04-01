Sheriff: Man charged with murder, Vancleave teen were cousins

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in the murder investigation of a teen who was reported missing out of Vancleave on Wednesday.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Dexter Mandoza Kelly, 19, has been charged with the murder of Cliff Stephen Allyn. Ezell tells us Kelly and Cliff were first cousins, and Kelly had just moved to the coast from Meridian.

Ezell said a search team and dogs found Cliff’s body in a wooded area of Nanny Rd. on Thursday evening. The body was found just a few hundred yards from where the teen was last seen alive.

Details surrounding the investigation are not being released at this time.

