First round of MS Gulf Resort Classic postponed until Saturday

Rain has put an early damper on the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic at Fallen Oak. Wet weather has forced officials to postpone the first round of the golf tournament until Saturday, April 2.

The first tee time will be at 7 a.m. The second round will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Meteorologists with the WLOX First Alert Weather Team are expecting a wet day Friday ahead of a cold front that will move through the area.

Fortunately, the rain is expected to move out of the area for the remainder of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.