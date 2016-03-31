Authorities searching for suspect follow "ice" seizure

The George County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a narcotics bust.

According to Sheriff Keith Havard, agents from the Mississippi Bureau of investigation, with assistance from multiple other agencies, seized about 3/4 of a pound of methamphetamine, or "ice" from a home in the Benndale community. Havard says the street value of the ice was $15,000.

Authorities are now looking for Brandon Bradley, also known as "Slim", who is currently on parole for a previous conviction of transfer of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bradley is asked to contact the George County Sheriff's Department at (601) 947-4811 or call coast crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.